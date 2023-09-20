The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sounding the alarm, urging consumers to dispose of Green Bay Beef products amid concerns of potential E. coli contamination.

More than 58,000 pounds of ground beef, produced on August 14, are now subject to recall. To identify affected products, consumers should look for establishment number 18076 located inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection.

While E. coli contamination can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, there have been no reports of serious illness linked to the affected products at this time.

