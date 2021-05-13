CDC updates mask guidance for cruise lines

(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is relaxing COVID restrictions for cruise ships.

On Thursday, CDC officials said fully vaccinated passengers will not have to wear a mask outside, except when they are in crowded areas.

Those passengers can also get off the cruise ship on their own.

They were previously being advised to stay on the ship.

Non-vaccinated passengers, if they are allowed on the ship, will still have to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.