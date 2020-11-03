CDC: Those infected with COVID-19 can cast ballots in person

(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has reported that people infected with COVID-19 can still cast their ballots in person.

Anyone who has been isolating or been exposed to the virus is still allowed to perform their civic duty.

Those who are sick should inform a poll worker, who should be wearing protective gear.

The CDC also suggests that there be a designated area for those who are sick or curbside voting should be available.

