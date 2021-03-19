CDC set to release new guidelines for schools

(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to release updated guidelines for schools on Friday.

Among the new guidance is that students and teachers can observe three feet of social distancing instead of six feet.

Health officials conducted a new study which found there is no significant difference in infection rates at schools that practiced less than six feet of social distance.

The CDC director said current distancing guidelines are likely the reason schools have not been able to reopen.

