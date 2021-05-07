CDC schedules major meeting to discuss 2 COVID-19 vaccines

(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Prevention and Control has scheduled a major meeting to discuss two COVID-19 vaccines.

Advisors will get updates on reports of rare blood clots following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, next Wednesday.

They will also have a discussion on the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in 12 to 15-year-old children.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently considering extending its emergency use authorization for that age group.

A federal official said the authorization could be expected by next week.

