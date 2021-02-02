CDC requires travelers to wear face masks on public transportation

(WSVN) - A new nationwide mask mandate is now in effect.

Travelers on public transportation, like airplanes, trains, buses and rideshares, are required to wear a face mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order went into effect just before midnight, Monday.

The refusal to wear a face mask is now a violation of federal law that builds on an executive order signed by President Biden in January.

