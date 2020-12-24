CDC reports over 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed across U.S.

(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 9 million doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed.

Officials report 9,465,725 doses have been distributed and 1,008,025 have been administered across the U.S.

The figures include the more than one million people who have already received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed officials said this is an important step towards their goal of producing and delivering 300 million doses by Janurary.

