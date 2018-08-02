CDC reminds people condoms are not reusable

(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning, reminding the public to never wash or reuse condoms.

It may sound like an odd reminder, but the CDC tweeted “We say it because people do it.”

According to Fox 43, the CDC said the warning was issued as they saw a recent spike in the number of sexually transmitted diseases. Cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have recently reached record highs.

If used correctly condoms can help reduce the risk of STDs. However, they are designed for single use only.

The CDC issued another bit of advice about safe sex practice in a second tweet. “Condoms don’t last forever. Be sure and check the expiration date before using them!”

For more information visit the CDC website.

