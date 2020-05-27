CDC releases tips to slow COVID-19 spread when using public transportation

(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control has updated its advice to prevent contracting COVID-19 while using public transportation and ridesharing apps.

Travelers are advised to limit contact with frequently touched surfaces like ticket machines, kiosks, handrails and elevator buttons.

Passengers using rideshares or taxis can ask the driver to improve the ventilation in the vehicle by opening the windows or setting the air conditioning on non-recirculation mode.

The CDC also recommends travelers to avoid pooled rides or rides where multiple passengers are picked up from different households.

When possible, traveling should be done during non-peak hours.

Social distancing guidelines should continuously be followed by staying at least 6 feet apart from others.

To read the full list of transportation tips from the CDC, click here.

