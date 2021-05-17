CDC releases new COVID-19 guidelines for cruise lines

(WSVN) - The CDC is out with new guidelines for the cruise industry as it gets ready to set sail again.

The agency now requires cruise lines to look for symptoms or signs of COVID-19 and screen for a known “close contact exposure” to a person with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

Passengers with signs or symptoms can still board if they are fully vaccinated but would be denied if they’re not.

Mask-wearing protocols remain in place.

