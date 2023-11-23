As people get ready to eat turkey on Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are offering some tips to help people do just that.

According to officials, they are urging people to avoid rinsing or washing a turkey before cooking it because that can spread germs.

The CDC also recommends not leaving the turkey on the counter because certain temperatures can cause bacteria to grow and to make sure to wash all dishes and utensils the raw turkey has touched.

Finally, the CDC said that the stuffing’s center must reach 165 degrees fahrenheit for it to be safe to eat.

