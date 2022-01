(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may soon recommend the wearing of KN95 or N95 masks.

The Washington Post reported that the CDC is considering updating its mask guidance because of the quickly spreading omicron variant.

The agency is reportedly looking at masks with better filtration than cloth masks.

