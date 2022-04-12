(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to release updated mask guidelines for public transit in the coming week, but it will ultimately be on the White House to decide what exactly will happen next.

“I think everything is still on the table,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, A White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

The Federal Public Transportation mask mandate expires on Monday unless the Biden administration extends it. The White House said the CDC is set to release a new framework within days to help make that decision.

“We don’t wanna pre-judge this,” said Jha. “We want to look at what the evidence says and what the framework shows and then use that as a decision-making tool.”

Right now, people have to wear masks when using a public method to travel, like planes and trains. They also have to wear them in hubs, like airports and ferry terminals.

Many U.S. airlines say they’d like the mask mandate to end, but cases are starting to pick up in some parts of the country.

Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said, “If we wait to find out to put our masks back on, we’ll have lost our chance to stop the wave.”

“I’m not a supporter of these mandates,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “What I’m a supporter of is educating and empowering the public so they can make responsible decisions, but I think those kinds of mandates are counterproductive, particularly at this time.”

The CDC says location matters on a trip to most countries in Europe with a very high risk. Even countries that classify as low risk might have complications on the ground.

