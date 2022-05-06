(WSVN) - Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have relaxed COVID-19 rules for cruise ships.

The agency this week lowered its threshold for considering ships highly vaccinated.

Previously, 95% of passengers needed the jab to reach the status. Under the new guidelines, it is 90%.

However, the percentage of crew members that need to be vaccinated for a cruise ship to qualify as highly vaccinated remains at 95%.

