(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced another significant boost in the fight against COVID-19.

Officials on Monday said that those who are immunocompromised will now be eligible to receive a fourth shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting this week.

Officials said the booster shot will be available to those with a weakened immune system five months after they received their third booster, which was authorized in August.

On Monday, Pfizer officials said an omicron-specific vaccine could be ready by March.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

