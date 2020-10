(WSVN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has extended their no sail order on cruise ships through Oct. 31.

The order, which was first put in place in March, suspends voyages on ships that can carry at least 250 passengers.

Reports said the CDC wanted to extend the order into 2021, but was blocked by the white house.

