(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Cruise ships have now been classified as a Level 2 destination, with moderate levels of COVID-19.

In mid-February, they were at a Level 3.

Despite the drop, CDC officials said, passengers should be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

