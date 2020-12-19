CDC committee recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of rollout

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - As the U.S. prepares to roll out a second vaccine to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has voted in its favor.

On Saturday, a CDC advisory committee voted to recommend the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older, one day after received ​emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

For those in charge of executing Operation Warp Speed, the course of action is clear.

“We are prepared, and America, we are ready to distribute that vaccine,” said U.S. Army Gen. Gustave Perna.

Preparations for the distribution process are already underway. Perna said the vaccines have been boxed and are ready for FedEx and UPS trucks to begin delivering on Sunday.

The latest development comes after the nation began to see the rollout of Pfizer’s vaccine over the past week.

Healthcare workers and residents and staff at nursing homes were among the first in South Florida to be vaccinated.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 32,707 people have already been vaccinated across the Sunshine State.

Experts said the Moderna vaccine has a similar efficacy rate as Pfizer’s, more than 94%.

However, until both vaccines are more widely available, many remain concerned with the growing number of COVID cases.

On Saturday, FDOH reported 11,600 cases and 72 deaths, with a positivity rate of 8.33% for the state.

The positivity rate stands at 8.11% in Miami-Dade County, 7.05% in Broward and 10.25% in Monroe.

Due to the pandemic, many are in need of help this holiday season

Jessie Trice Community Health System provided COVID-19 tests and other health screenings on Saturday.

“I’m here to take my COVID test, my rapid test,” said a woman.

Jessie Trice also partnered with Farm Share to distribute food to struggling families.

“The vaccines are on their way, but until they get to our community, we have to make sure that we’re doing our part,” said Annie Neasman with Jessie Trice Community Health System.

While experts said both vaccines are safe and effective, there have been some allergic reactions reported from people who took Pfizer’s this week.

Officials said they are investigating those cases and keeping a close eye on the situation.

A major difference between both vaccines is that Pfizer’s has to be stored in temperatures nearing -100 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas Moderna’s can be stored in a regular freezer, making it considerably easier to ship.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

