(WSVN) - ATLANTA (WSVN) — A CDC advisory panel has scheduled a vote for Thursday on whether to recommend the use of a new COVID-19 booster tailored against the Omicron variant.

The so-called “bi-valent vaccines” include both the currently dominant ba-4 and ba-5 Omicron subvariants and the original version of the virus.

A yes vote for Pfizer and Moderna would likely pave the way for a rollout of the shot, possibly as soon as next week.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox