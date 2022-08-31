(WSVN) - ATLANTA (WSVN) — A CDC advisory panel has scheduled a vote for Thursday on whether to recommend the use of a new COVID-19 booster tailored against the Omicron variant.

The so-called “bi-valent vaccines” include both the currently dominant ba-4 and ba-5 Omicron subvariants and the original version of the virus.

A yes vote for Pfizer and Moderna would likely pave the way for a rollout of the shot, possibly as soon as next week.

