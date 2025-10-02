MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly 100 people on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that has docked in South Florida fell ill with norovirus, health officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 94 passengers and four crew members aboard the Serenade of the Seas came down with the highly contagious disease.

The outbreak was reported during a 13-day voyage. The ship set sail from San Diego on Sept. 19, making stops in Mexico and Costa Rica. After crossing the Panama Canal, the ship docked in Cartagena, Colombia on Monday.

The ship docked at PortMiami just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Norovirus is a gastrointestinal virus that can spread quickly, especially in environments like cruise ships. Its symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting.

Cruise ships are required to report norovirus outbreaks to the CDC. The crew of the Serenade of the Seas reported their ship’s outbreak on Sunday.

By then, crew members had started taking measures to help prevent further spread of the virus, inclusing increased cleaning and isolating passengers who became ill.

Passengers are expected to be disembarking throughout the morning once the ship arrives at PortMiami.

