CBP seizes over 80 pounds of drugs on board vessel stopped near Puerto Rico

NEAR PUERTO RICO (WSVN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized over 80 pounds of drugs when they stopped a vessel that tried to enter Puerto Rico.

Agents found 80 pounds of cocaine and six pounds of fentanyl in duffel bags on board the vessel.

The drugs have a reported street value of almost $1 million.

The five suspected smugglers, all Dominican nationals, were arrested.

