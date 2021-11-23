(WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati found methamphetamine concealed in baby diapers.

CBP officials said the shipment had over four pounds of meth within the diapers that were en route from Texas to a private residence in Australia on Nov. 11.

According to a tweet from Chicago CBP, Narcotic Detection Dog Betty alerted officers of the suspicious package.

Why would anyone mail dirty diapers? Well these “dirty” diapers had more than 4 lbs of methamphetamine concealed inside. NDD Betty was able to sniff out the drugs & alert Cincinnati CBP officers who seized the narcotics & neutralized the stinky situation.https://t.co/YudsMgUOYU pic.twitter.com/xesim6Q2NP — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) November 22, 2021

The diapers appeared to be firm and unusually heavy, officials said.

