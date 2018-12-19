Cauliflower, red and green leaf lettuce added to recalled produce linked to E. coli

(WSVN) - A recall has been issued for cauliflower, red leaf and green leaf lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the CDC, the recall was issued by Adam Bros. Farming in California — the same farm that was linked to the bacteria outbreak from romaine lettuce.

No cauliflower, red leaf or green leaf lettuce have actually tested positive for E. coli. However, out of precaution the CDC is asking consumers to not buy, serve, sell, or eat the recalled items from the following California counties: Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Barbara.

If the produce you purchase is not properly labeled and you do not know where it’s from, you are advised to not eat it.

Adam Bros. Farming issued a statement that read in part, “Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years

to provide a safe and healthy food supply. Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA.”

The recall is regarding produce harvested between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, 2018.

The potentially contaminated cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Canada and Tijuana, Mexico. While the red and green leaf lettuce was sold to wholesalers in Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington and Canada.

So far, a total of 59 people in 15 states, have suffered food poisoning from the tainted romaine lettuce outbreak.

