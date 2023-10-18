EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WSVN) – A hit-and-run, involving an 11-year-old girl who miraculously escaped serious harm, was captured on camera. The East Bridgewater Police in Massachusetts have identified the driver as a Florida woman.

Surveillance footage depicts the young girl riding her bicycle near an elementary school when she was struck by a blue Lexus SUV. The impact sent her sprawling, and she was dragged for approximately 60 feet along the pavement as she used her bike to shield herself from going under the vehicle’s tires.

Holly Silva, a friend of the 11-year-old victim who witnessed the incident, described the moment.

“I see her go straight, and then I see this car come out of nowhere and just hit her. Then I got really scared,” she said.

The 62-year-old Florida driver, who claimed to be a nurse, is now facing charges that include negligent operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

“The lady gets out of her car, basically just asks if she’s OK, and then my friend says, ‘Yes.’ Then the lady said, ‘Go home and shower,’ then gets in her car and leaves. I was kind of weirded out by that,” expressed Silva.

The young girl’s bicycle sustained significant damage, with twisted handlebars, broken brakes, and scrapes covering it. While the girl had cuts on her elbows, bruises on her legs, and a damaged hoodie, she spoke to law enforcement officers but did not require hospitalization.

Despite the incident, the 11-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

