FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WRAL) — Gavin Edwards got a crashing introduction to one of his neighbors Wednesday when a deer crashed through the storm door of his Fuquay-Varina home.

Edwards, who moved to the Tar Heel state from Los Angeles in 2022, said “This is so North Carolina.”

His doorbell camera captured the break-in.

“The stag came first,” he said. “In one head butt … shattered my storm door and busted in the front door. The doe jumped over his shoulder and ran inside.”

Edwards, who works from home, was just waking up when he heard the crash.

“It sounded like somebody basically dumped all the plates and dishes in my kitchen on the floor. It was a huge crash,” he said.

Edwards came eye to eye with the animal in his living room. “It was really tall,” he said. “The deer came in, went through the kitchen, walked through the living room, stared me down and then bolted out the front door.”

No one was injured, and Edwards’ landlord was able to quickly repair the damage. “I’ve got a really good management company,” he said. “He actually had the door jamb repaired by the end of the day, so we’re able to close our front door.

“The storm door is pretty much toast, so we’ll probably wait another week before we get that replaced.”

