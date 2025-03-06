FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - People of Catholic faith observed Ash Wednesday around the world, and South Florida was no exception.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski led a holy Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday afternoon. He placed repentance ashes in the shape of a cross on the foreheads of worshipers.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season.

In Rome, a cardinal led a service in place of Pope Francis, delivering a homily written by the pontiff to hundreds of people at the Basilica of Santa Sabina.

Francis continues his battle with double pneumonia in the hospital. Doctors said he remains in guarded condition.

