Cat taken to shelter after walking 12 miles back home gets new family

Toby after being abandoned at shelter, left, and with his new owner, right (Photos: SPCA of Wake County)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSVN) — A loyal cat missed the family that gave him away, so he escaped and walked 12 miles back home. But his owners didn’t welcome Toby back into their house; instead, they took him to a local shelter and asked them to euthanize him.

After Toby’s owners told the North Carolina shelter’s staff to put him down, workers instead decided to call the SPCA of Wake County, asking the rescue to step in to help, Fox 46 reports.

“Of course we said yes!” SPCA of Wake County wrote in a Facebook post.

It didn’t take long for the 7-year-old cat to find a new home, getting adopted less than two weeks after his original family abandoned him.

“He has three new siblings (one feline and two human) and a cat-savvy mom to show him what a loving family is really like,” they wrote.

Toby’s story sparked outrage online, as animal lovers angrily reacted to the family that wanted to have the cat put to sleep.

“People disgust me, also proves cats are just as loyal as dogs,” one person wrote. “He is a doll baby, thank you SPCA of Wake County for giving him a second chance.”

“Those people should no longer be able to own a animal of any kind,” another said.

To follow Toby’s adventures in his new home, visit his Instagram page.

