NEW YORK (WSVN) — A cat took a frightening fall from a building on fire in New York City.

Goldie the ginger cat dropped three stories from a high-rise on 43rd Street in midtown Manhattan to escape the flames when the fire sparked, Sunday night.

The feline leapt from the windowsill of a third-floor unit and landed on the sidewalk — on his feet.

Witnesses said it seemed like it all played out in slow motion.

“When I saw the video, my stomach dropped, because it actually seems like it takes forever for the guy to hit the ground,” said cat rescuer Tiff Winton.

Goldie was taken to the vet to receive some much-needed care. Besides a split lip, he is expected to be OK and will soon be reunited with his owner.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.