(WSVN) - Cat in the hat? More like cat in the microwave.

“Bently” the mischievous cat used all his might and paws, in an effort open the door to the microwave.

Brittney, his owner, activated a child lock to prevent him from getting in.

She even has to put child locks on the kitchen cabinets to keep him out.

This all happened after Brittney, had pizza one night, and put the leftovers in the microwave to keep them away from everyone, but she forgot about them and went to bed.

The cat has been fond of the appliance ever since he discovered what goes in there.

“The microwave was wide open and pizza is on the floor and gone, pretty much,” said Brittney.

Bentley on the floor with the other cats circling around him watching.

Without the child lock, the cat was able to open the door in an impressive 8 seconds.

The viral video has racked up millions of views so far.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.