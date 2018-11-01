Cartoon Network to open cartoon-themed hotel in 2019

If you love Cartoon Network staples like “Adventure Time,” “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Ben 10,” then you will love their new cartoon-themed hotel.

Turner Broadcasting partnered with Palace Entertainment and recently announced the construction of a 165-room hotel in Central Pennsylvania.

Guests will be able to “experience the animated worlds of Cartoon Network” through a combination of character animation and technology.

“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before,” said Christina Miller, President of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang.

Turner Broadcasting said the nine-acre destination will have an interactive lobby, a resort-style pool, an outdoor amphitheater and other features. Parents will also get the chance to enjoy a wine bar at the resort.

The hotel will also be close to the Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

The hotel is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.

