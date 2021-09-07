NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) — Carnival has announced that they are providing a ship for first responders helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

The company announced, Tuesday, that they are canceling the Sept. 12 scheduled cruise for the Carnival Glory and will instead be used as emergency housing for frontline workers responding to the damage.

The company said they are prepared for up to 2,600 hospital workers, first responders, city and utility workers and other emergency personnel to join the ship.

“While we want to provide the city of New Orleans with an economic boost by restarting guest operations, we want to first provide this critical housing support to address emergency needs and to get power restored to the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the understanding of our guests, who we know love New Orleans as much as we do.”

The ship will provide housing through Sept. 18. After canceling a trip on Sept. 5 and the upcoming departure for Sept. 12, they said they plan to restart operations on Sept. 19.

