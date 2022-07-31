(WSVN) - The crew of a Carnival cruise ship made a save at sea after they spotted a dozen migrants adrift off the coast of Cuba.

One person on board the Carnival Sunrise recorded video of the 12 Cuban migrants on a small boat.

The crew of the cruise ship noticed the vessel drifting at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

They brought the 12 stranded men on board and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard.

The migrants were later taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.