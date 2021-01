(WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises will start 2021 with no stops in the U.S.

The cruise companies have suspended all of their trips from U.S. ports until the Spring.

Princess Cruises aims to pick up its itineraries after May 14.

Carnival has paused its trips to U.S. ports through March 31.

