MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnival Vista’s team rescued six men stranded in the waters near the Dominican Republic, early Wednesday morning.

The rescue operation followed the overnight capsizing of a small cargo vessel. While the cruise ship’s officers successfully saved the stranded individuals, a search continues for six crew members still missing from the cargo vessel.

Under the leadership of Captain Paolo Severini, Carnival Vista altered its course upon receiving the emergency alert from an onboard monitoring system.

The ship’s officers spotted the six men on a life raft, conducted a successful rescue, and notified Coast Guard authorities in the Dominican Republic about the missing crew members.

The six men rescued were brought on board Carnival Vista from a life raft. (Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line) Carnival Vista crew saves six men stranded at sea. (Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Coast Guard officials launched a search operation for the remaining crew, instructing Carnival Vista to resume its route after the rescue.

The ship proceeded with its scheduled visit to Amber Cove.

Currently on a six-day itinerary from Port Canaveral, Carnival Vista remains committed to passenger safety and assisting in ongoing search efforts for the missing crew.

