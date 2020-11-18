Carnival Cruise lines cancels voyages through end of January

(WSVN) - Carnival Cruise lines announced the canceling of more voyages.

Cruises from U.S. ports have been canceled through the entire month of Jan. 2021.

The announcement comes after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order introduced guidelines to safely resume passenger cruises.

Carnival will resume operations in phases, focusing first on Miami and Port Canaveral.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.