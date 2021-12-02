DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line is preparing to spread some holiday cheer around the world.

Officials with the cruise line said on Thursday that they have collected more than 30,000 holiday cards to be shipped out across the globe.

More than 11,000 of those cards came up from the cruise line’s shoreside community of fans and team members.

“We have collected over 35,000 cards that will be shipped all over the world, as far as Dubai and as near as right here in Miami,” said Carnival spokesperson Vicky Rey. “They are going to all of our ships, a total of 24 ships that we have.”

Each crew member on operating ships and ships getting back to operations will receive a card including holiday music, attire and festivities.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.