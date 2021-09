(WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line is planning on making COVID-19 rapid testing available for travelers this fall.

Guests are required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test result at check-in.

The cruise company plans on having test sites set up as a backup.

The ships will also have mask policies in place.

