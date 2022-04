(WSVN) - Carnival cruise is experiencing its best ever booking week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID Cruise Ship Warning.

Last week, the cruise company saw a double-digit rise from previous booking totals.

The company said 22 out of their 23 ships across the country returned to guest operations.

