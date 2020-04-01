Carnival Cruise Line cancels more sailings in effort to slow COVID-19 spread

Carnival Cruise Line announced new sailing cancellations as COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the United States.

All Carnival Radiance sailings through Nov. 1, 2020 have been cancelled. Carnival Legend sailings through Oct. 30 were also cancelled.

The company previously cancelled all sailings between March 14 and May 11.

Carnival offered two options for guests whose trips have been affected. These options are only available for those whose trips were cancelled on or after March 6.

The first option offers 100% future cruise credit. For cruises that were scheduled for six days or more, guests can receive a $600 onboard credit per stateroom. For cruises that were scheduled for five days or less, guests can receive a $300 onboard credit per stateroom.

The second offer gives guests a full refund.

Regardless of which option guests may choose, they will be refunded in full for all that they paid in the form of “taxes, fees and port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, pre-paid gratuities, pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions, beverage and Wi-Fi packages and Fun Shop purchases.”

Those guests who purchased their own flights are advised to reach out to their airlines or travel agents to learn what options are available.

