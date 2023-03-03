MIAMI (WSVN) - A major cruise line is making waves with a stern warning to unruly guests.

Carnival Cruise sent a message to spring breakers to behave.

The company said that rude passengers who disrupt the enjoyment and safety of other guests will be hit with a $500 fine and will be forced to leave the ship.

Violators could also be banned from the cruise line all together.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.