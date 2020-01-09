Carnival Corporation, Arison Foundation pledge $1.25 million to Australian bushfire recovery

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Carnival Corporation and the Arison Family Foundation are pledging to help recovery efforts in Australia.

The two organizations announced that they will donate $1.25 million to support disaster recovery efforts in Australia as the country deals with a severe outbreak of brush fires.

The pledge includes $1 million from the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation and $250,000 from the Carnival Foundation and five of the company’s brands.

“Our cruise lines carried hundreds of thousands of Aussies and international guests on voyages this summer, and this gesture is a sign of our solidarity with the local community,” said Sture Myrmell, the president of Carnival Australia.

So far, 26 people have been killed as a result of the fires, which have burned an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

