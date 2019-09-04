Carnival Corporation, Arison Family Foundation to donate $2 million for Dorian relief efforts

(WSVN) - The Carnival Corporation has announced that they are partnering with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation to donate $2 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

In a statement, Carnival announced that they will be pledging a total of $1 million in monetary and in-kind donations in support of immediate relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas.

Carnival Corporation also said their commitment will be matched with a $1 million donation from the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation.

“We are fully committed to supporting the critical relief and recovery efforts already underway for the Bahamas, and we are working closely with officials and affected communities to identify the needs for support and assistance,” said Carnival CEO Arnold Donald.

A portion of the funds will immediately go to support first aid and medical efforts managed by humanitarian organization Direct Relief.

Carnival also announced that they will be collecting supplies donated in South Florida and delivering them to the Bahamas.

For more information on how you can help the victims of Hurricane Dorian, click here.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.