Carnival cancels cruises through June 27

(WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line announced they are extending the pause of their operations.

The company announced they would be suspending operations in North America through June 27.

“We will use this extended pause to continue to take care of the crew that remains on board and continue to bring non-essential crew home,” Carnival said in a statement.

Carnival is offering two options for guests whose trips have been affected. These options are only available for those whose trips were cancelled on or after March 6.

The first option offers 100% future cruise credit. For cruises that were scheduled for six days or more, guests can receive a $600 onboard credit per stateroom. For cruises that were scheduled for five days or less, guests can receive a $300 onboard credit per stateroom.

The second offer gives guests a full refund.

