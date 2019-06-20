Carnival announces new ship with historic roller coaster on deck

(WSVN) - Have you always wanted to ride a roller coaster on a cruise ship? Well Carnival is making it happen.

Carnival Cruise Line announced their new ship Mardi Gras will have Bolt, its own roller coaster on deck.

The company will make history as the first cruise ship to set sea with a roller coaster, which will reach speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour.

Several restaurants and bars will be a part of the ship, including Shaquille O’Neal’s “Big Chicken” and Emeril’s Bistro restaurant.

If you like mai tais, street style snacking, and pool-side relaxing, we'll probably find you somewhere on the Lido Deck or Summer Landing area of the new Mardi Gras. https://t.co/ixpVr1rmaJ #ChooseFun #Carnival #CarnivalMardiGras pic.twitter.com/HOXu92aEsT — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) June 19, 2019

Mardi Gras will pay homage to the cruise line’s first ship launched in 1972.

The company said the ship will be the largest they have ever built and will set sail in 2020.

