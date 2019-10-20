Cargo plane crash north of Nassau caused by engine failure, officials say

New details have come to light in the case of a crash involving a South Florida plane off the coast of the Bahamas.

The pilot and passenger are back in South Florida after engine failure caused them to crash off the coast of Nassau, Friday afternoon.

Bahamian officials rescued the two men who were a bit shaken up after the accident.

The aircraft took off from Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and crashed just a couple of miles from where it was expected to land.

The Douglas DC-3 was operated by Atlantic Air Cargo based in Doral.

Officials from the U.S. and the Bahamas continue investigations.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.