Cards Against Humanity looking for writers, pays $40 per hour

(WSVN) - The raunchy card game Cards Against Humanity is seeking contributing writers to help create new cards — and it pays $40 per hour.

The official website describes the job as remote, making “$40/hr writing poop jokes as needed – which is ‘sometimes.'”

The company is asking applicants to send them fifteen white cards and five of their best black cards. Submissions are due by Aug. 31.

The website also encourages “applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

