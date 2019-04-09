Car smashes into Los Angeles gym, hits man on treadmill

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WSVN) — A Los Angeles man managed to avoid serious injury after a car crashed into a gym and knocked him off a treadmill.

Video shows Samuel Kiwasz at the gym on the treadmill when a car came crashing through the store front.

Kiwasz and the treadmill were pushed all the way to the back of the gym.

“It’s a miracle that I’m alive,” Kiwasz told Fox 11. “All of a sudden there was this loud crash and the glass came flying, and I got hit … and I got shoved back, and I went flying and rolled to the side, so I wouldn’t get crushed.”

The woman behind the wheel could be seen getting out of the car and checking on Kiwasz, before trying to get back in her car. She was then stopped by an undercover cop who held her until back up arrived.

According to Fox 11, gym employees said the woman told police her brake pedal didn’t work.

