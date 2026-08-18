NORTHBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — No one was injured Monday when a vehicle crashed into a pool at a home in Northborough, Massachusetts.

A Hyundai Elantra sedan crashed into a swimming pool on Franklin Circle, becoming fully submerged, according to the Northborough Fire Department.

The driver, Nick Mascetta, said he was delivering packages he collected for his neighbors while they were away on vacation when the crash happened.

“I was just trying to be a nice guy and deliver some packages. So, it’s a lucky day when you get to walk away from something like this. So yeah,” Mascetta said. “No injuries. No … I’m good.”

The car crashed through a metal fence and some landscaping before splashing into the pool. Mascetta said he was able to roll down the window and get out safely.

His driveway and his neighbors’ driveway both have steep hills, and he believes the brakes failed on his car. The packages he intended to bring to his neighbors were unfortunately in the car’s trunk. One of the packages contained chlorine tablets for the pool.

Jan Brown was on vacation this past week and asked Mascetta to grab her mail and packages while she was gone.

“I heard a loud crash, and I thought it was something that fell off the wall,” said Brown. “That’s not what I was thinking it could’ve been. So I walked the whole house, and came out.”

Mascetta said his options were to crash into the house or the pool. He said he chose the pool.

“Hit the pool, the window was half down, put the window down, and just crawled out of the car into the pool,” Mascetta said. “I’ll get another vehicle, haha.”

NewsCenter 5 cameras were there when crews were finally able to remove the car from the pool just after 7 p.m.

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