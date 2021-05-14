Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WSVN) — Officials said an incident involving hand sanitizer and a cigarette led to a huge car fire in Maryland.

Video from the scene shows a charred and completely destroyed vehicle.

(5/13 ~530p) Rockville Pike, Federal Plaza shopping Center, vehicle fire; Cause, Driver using hand sanitizer & smoking a cigarette, which is a bad combo in unventilated area like a car; total loss; @MCFRS_EMIHS treated & transported 1 adult w/ minor burns, NLT https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/nD7i7pQ5Mc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

According to Fox 5 DC, officials with the county said a driver was using hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette.

Authorities said the dangerous combination led to the blaze.

One person was injured with minor burns, but the car was completely destroyed.

