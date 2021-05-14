Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WSVN) — Officials said an incident involving hand sanitizer and a cigarette led to a huge car fire in Maryland.

Video from the scene shows a charred and completely destroyed vehicle.

According to Fox 5 DC, officials with the county said a driver was using hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette.

Authorities said the dangerous combination led to the blaze.

One person was injured with minor burns, but the car was completely destroyed.

