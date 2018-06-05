Car dangles off retaining wall following chase in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A car involved in a police chase went airborne in downtown Atlanta, and ended up dangling on top of a retaining wall.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police were pursuing the car because it was reported as stolen. The chase came to a halt on the side of Interstate 20.

Officers took one woman into custody, and are apparently searching for another person.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.